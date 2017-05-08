Private investors sought to help revamp Hartford’s XL Center

(WTNH)–The search is on for private investors to help revamp Hartford’s aging XL Center.

On Monday, the Capital Region Development Authority issued a request for qualifications seeking investors. The goal of the CRDA is to seek potential partners for a public-private partnership to revamp the 40-year-old facility.

Estimated costs to rehab the XL Center would be around $250 million.

In February, Governor Malloy and Hartford mayor Luke Bronin sent a letter to the NHL’s New York Islanders offering the XL Center as a temporary home for the team. The Islanders have since stated that team will not be moving to Connecticut, but Malloy says improvements to the building are necessary whether the NHL returns to Hartford or not.