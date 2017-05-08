Rehab centers worry ACA changes will lead to more overdoses

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New fears are rising over the proposed changes to the Affordable Care Act. Folks who help patients at Bridges Healthcare worry they will see more overdoses in the state.

At Bridges, they help patients with addiction and mental health problems. They say 80% of clients are on Medicaid there and believe eligibility for Medicaid could change making it less accessible.

Plus, under the proposed plan, CEO and President of Bridges Barbara DiMauro, says they would get rid of the requirement under Medicaid to cover mental and addiction services by 2020. She thinks this could lead to even higher overdoses in the state.

“Certainly people coming not coming in to address their addiction concerns we’ll see more death by overdose,” said DiMauro.

She says right now opioid deaths are already skyrocketing in the state.

In 2015, Milford and West Haven saw 20 people die from opioids. In 2016, those two cities saw 34 deaths.

