‘Sculpsure’ is the latest tool to get rid of body fat

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer is just a few weeks away, and getting fit for swimsuit season is on the minds of many. Now there’s a new tool available in Connecticut that could be an option for getting rid of unwanted body fat.

This one made quite a splash when it was approved by the Food and Drug Administration. It’s called SculpSure; and it basically melts the fat away.

What exercise can’t smooth over has Scarlet Ayerve undergoing the latest option, now available at Body Contouring Center in New Haven. She wants to get rid of her so-called “love handles” once and for all.

“I see this and I’m feeling this, so I want to get rid of it,” Ayerve said.

The non-invasive laser procedure SculpSure is designed to melt the fat away. Doctor Sanja Aggarwal, Medical Director at the Body Contouring Center in New Haven, described how the SculpSure procedure works.

It kills permanently 24 percent of the area treated of your fat cells that never come back.”

Fat cells in the abdomen and flanks are targeted, which the body eliminates naturally.

“It generates a heat, of a particular wavelength, that penetrates your skin, and kills the fat cells. There are four applicators that go on the belly or on the flanks which are cycled with cooling and healing.” said Aggarwal.

No complaints from Ayerve after one visit.

“I think it’s more like you are waiting for something to hurt but it doesn’t hurt at all.” Dr. Aggarwal added, “The patient will start feeling in about 4 to 6 weeks, the difference in their dress sizes, the difference in their pants size.”

Sessions are about 25 minutes long. Think about getting it done while on lunch break.Scarlet is on a personal quest.

“They think I’m crazy. They’re like, you’re fine, no not in a bikini I’m not.”

Dr. Aggarwal says the ideal candidate is someone with a body mass index of 34 or less. He recommends two to three treatments. The cost, around $1,500 per session. It is not covered by insurance.

For more information, visit the Body Contouring Center of Connecticut online.