Shelton man accused of running pot farm, hiding in backyard

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Shelton Police have arrested a man who they say has been running a marijuana grow operation at a home in Shelton.

Police say they got a tip about the pot operation, and got a search warrant for the home of 38 year old Anthony Martino.

When they showed up at the home Monday morning to arrest Martino, he took off on fit and tried to hide from officers in a backyard. After a short while police say Martino surrendered and was taken into custody.

Martino is charged with Illegal Cultivation of Marijuana and two counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor. Martino posted a $10,000 bond and is due in court May 22nd.