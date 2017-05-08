ShopRite of Milford: Your One Stop Store for Healthy Living

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Whether you’re looking for fresh flowers for your home or healthy ingredients for tonight’s dinner, ShopRite of Milford has it all.

“We try to provide as many healthy options as possible here at ShopRite,” explained Kristen Haight, the store’s registered dietician. “We have a lot of beautiful produce that you can pick from. There’s also aisle four where we have a lot of healthy and organic options.”

Haight provides free consultations to shoppers.

“So if you have anything going on — you were diagnosed with diabetes, pre-diabetes, you want some weight loss or really any kind of support — you can come and sit down with me and we will talk about anything that you need to,” she explained. “We can go around the store. I can show you different products that would be good for you to choose.”

If you’re short on time, let ShopRite do the shopping for you through ShopRite From Home.

“You can order groceries [online] seven days a week,” explained Lili Mattioli, the ShopRite From Home Manager. “You can pick up at the store or you can have it delivered.”

The service is simple. Log on to ShopRite.com on “Shop Now.” Then select the items you want. A personal shopper hand picks everything for you.

“We have a guaranteed freshness so the produce department actually does a quality check right before your order goes out,” Mattioli said.

ShopRite From Home orders can be placed up to seven days in advance and delivered within four hours. Through the service the store will even deliver your prescriptions right to your front door.

“So besides home, we do deliver to schools, after school programs, businesses,” Mattioli explained. “We deliver to all our kids programs like the YMCAs and sports events. We do deliver fruit baskets and cakes for special occasions. We also deliver flowers all floral arrangements, so if you want to send someone a floral arrangement, or we cover weddings as well.”

So for healthy, happy living, head to ShopRite of Milford or ShopRite.com.

Right now WTNH and CT Style viewers can get $15 off their ShopRite From Home order of $100 or more. At checkout, just use the promo code WTNHSRFH1, which is valid from Saturday, May 7, 2017 through Sunday, June 17, 2017.