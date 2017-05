(WTNH)–There’s a pretty new kid on the pizza block in New Haven. One 6 Three The Pizza Joint, in the East Rock section of town, dared to enter into a city where some of the nation’s most famous pies exist.

This small business is owned by a young engaged couple who will marry this October. Andrew Holmes and Alexa Flagge grew up in Connecticut and work together 80 hours a week cranking out their wood-fired artisan pizzas.

Here’s a look at what they’re up to.