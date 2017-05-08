South Windsor Police arrest man on conspiracy to commit burglary charges

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – South Windsor Police have arrested a man on conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit larceny charges.

23-year-old Anthony Swaby, of Hartford, was wanted on charges stemming from a car burglary back in January on Benedict Drive. Investigators in South Windsor received information from the Windsor Police Department that they had arrested Swaby for car burglaries in their town, and that he had stolen property from South Windsor with him.

Investigators later obtained an arrest warrant for Swaby. He was released on a $15,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on May 18.