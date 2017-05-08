State employee layoffs could happen this week

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A slew of layoffs could come this week. That’s if legislative leaders, the governor, and state labor union agree on a solution. Connecticut is still working through the budget crisis.

Some are saying massive layoffs would just decimate state services affecting everyone. More than 1,000 state employees could lose their job by the end of this week. All of this hinges on a concession deal with labor unions.The Governor is trying to lower what the state dishes out in pay and benefits.

How much? Well, they’re looking for $700 million in givebacks from the unions. But unions aren’t backing down. In a web message, a union is urging its members to reach out to state lawmakers and tell them these layoffs and service cuts threaten public health and safety, children’s education, and quality of life.

This battle brews as the state tackles a $1.7 billion budget deficit. Other ideas to save money include proposals to raise the sales tax, taxing folks who make in the high six figures, and forcing towns and cities to take care of teacher pensions.

Just last week, the governor said he’s less hopeful that they will be able to compromise with the unions. So if these layoffs move forward, those notices will most likely go out by the end of this week.