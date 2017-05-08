Steps taken to stem decline of lobsters in Southern New England

(WTNH)–Steps are being taken to stem the decline of lobsters in southern New England waters. An interstate regulatory board will be voting on solutions, such as reducing the number of traps and closing off certain areas to preserve the population. Size restrictions for fishing will also be considered.

According to scientists, warmer water is to blame for the decline in Connecticut, Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts.

An arm of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is expected to consider the new measures this week.