Study says putting down the salt shaker isn’t enough

(ABC News) – The salt shaker: something you may find yourself reaching for after your first bite of a meal.

But believe it or not, this dinner table fixture isn’t where most of your sodium is coming from.

So says a new study in which researchers at the University of Minnesota looked at three different regions in the United States, to see where Americans are getting their salt.

What they found – it’s dining out that contributes to more than two-thirds of our total sodium intake.

The next big contributor? Salt inherent to the food you choose to eat.

Salt added to food while cooking at home a distant third. And salt added to food at the table actually came in last.

So if you think the best way to cut your salt intake is by avoiding the salt shaker, think again. You might be better off skipping the takeout and firing up the stove instead.