The Connecticut Better Business Bureau gives tips on picking the perfect Summer camps

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Better Business Bureau recommends to parents that they should carefully choose a summer camp that will keep their children both interested and involved.

Better Business Bureau spokesman Howard Schwartz says that camp is not as regimented as it used to be. In fact, there is an influx of camps that cater to more specific needs or individual taste:

While many young people opt for the traditional menu of sports, gymnastics and related activities, there is an impressive list of camps dedicated to individual campers’ tastes.”

Above anything else, it is important to make sure that whatever camp you pick for your child is safe and well maintained, as well as, well run. You might also want to become familiar with the staff, activities, and emergency preparedness before signing contracts.

The Better Business Bureau offers a checklist to help guide you through the camp-picking process:

Ask about the staff members along with their backgrounds.

Inquire about emergency medical procedures and proximity of the camp to hospitals.

Find out the rules for the camp and how they are enforced.

Make sure you are aware of all fees.

Get outside references to get a full perspective.

By keeping all of these things in mind, you can send your child off knowing that they will be in good hands and a happy camper.