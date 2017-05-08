The Weather Traffic Jam Continues

The big upper level low pressure center rotating over New England will not be going away too quickly. This weather feature keeps our temperatures chilly and will also keep lots of clouds around our area. The air is coming down from Canada and chilly for this time of the year! There was even a little snow up in Norfolk, Connecticut this morning! Here’s a picture from Norfolk FDEMS PIO

The potential exists for some scattered frost in many towns tonight – daybreak Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 30s and it all depends if the sky clears a bit as the wind drops off. I would take plants inside tonight or water them down before sunrise tomorrow morning. 30s are possible even down along the shoreline with the just right setup!

The low aloft should slowly ease away for some more clearing and slightly warmer temperatures Wednesday through Friday. Highs each day in the 60s.

All eyes are on the next storm that may send rain our way for a soggy Mother’s Day. There is still lots of time for the track to change and if it does go a bit more south, most of it will go out to sea. Right now the track would spread rain our way Saturday evening with rain and wind on Sunday.

Stay tuned as this weather traffic pattern may ease to the east for us. It does look very warm for the beginning of June!

