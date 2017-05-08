Tractor trailer tosses 40,000 pounds of lettuce on Waterford highway

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dispatchers say the leftmost northbound lane of I-95 will be closed until around noon in Waterford after a tractor trailer toppled.

State police in Waterford say a tractor trailer tossed to its side around 3 a.m. on Monday, between exits 81 and 82 on I-95 North.

The tractor trailer was carrying 40,000 pounds of lettuce, according to dispatchers.

The Department of Consumer Protection responded and began assisting in offloading the leafy contents of the trailer around 5 a.m.

Dispatchers say the left lane is likely to stay closed until around noon.

Stay tuned for updates on how this may affect your commute.