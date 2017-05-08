UConn to receive Purple Heart of fallen alumnus

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — A Purple Heart medal discovered in a filing cabinet in Willington is being donated to the University of Connecticut.

The medal was awarded posthumously to 1st Lt. Alonzo Marcil of Baltic, who was killed in action in Germany in 1945 during World War II.

It was discovered several years ago in a filing cabinet at the Hall Memorial School in Willington.

A nonprofit group, Purple Hearts United, could not find any surviving family members, so the decision was made to give the medal to UConn, the school from which Marcil graduated in 1943.

The university plans to display the medal next to one it received from Purple Hearts United in 2015. The medal belonged to another alumnus, 1st Lt. John Dunne, who was killed in action in 1950 in Korea.

