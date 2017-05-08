Waterford man faces 30 years in prison for making child pornography

(WTNH)–A Waterford man faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty on Monday to charges of making child pornography.

Prosecutors say 47-year-old Richard Bruno recorded himself in sex acts with an underage girl. Investigators say Bruno was the victim’s landlord. They also learned that he would pay her for the acts in either marijuana or cash.

A hard drive containing 46 videos was found seized by investigators. According to investigators, Bruno communicated with the girl through the Kik messaging app.

Bruno’s sentencing is set for July.