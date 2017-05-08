West Hartford salon offering free haircuts to the homeless

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- A salon in West Hartford is working with the group Journey Home in Hartford to provide free haircuts to the homeless on Monday, May 8th.

Organizers say keeping a positive self-esteem is critical for someone who is homeless to keep up their self-esteem and turn around their lives.

With that in mind, United Artists Saloon is offering the free haircuts. People can sponsor a haircut by donating $25 or more to Journey Home Hartford at the website journeyhomect.org. This is the third annual Haircuts for Humanity event.