What’s Brewing: Connecticut kicks off new Vineyard Passport Program

(WTNH) — On today’s edition of What’s Brewing, Teresa recapped the baby shower over the weekend for News 8’s Stephanie Simoni.

Ryan and Teresa also popped open a Coca-Cola in celebration of “National Have a Coke Day”.

Connecticut is encouraging residents and tourists to check out some of the amazing local vineyards in our state with the Vineyard Passport Program.

A touching story of a teen that brought his mother to the prom after she never got to have one of her own.

Believe it or not, cursing may make your stronger.