White supremacist fliers found around Westport

(WTNH)–Westport police are trying to figure out who has been leaving white supremacist fliers around town.

The neo-Nazi fliers were found outside a number of homes on Monday morning. Similar fliers have been showing up in Westport for the last two years.

Westport police are asking for tips to help them find who has been leaving the hate speech in driveways and yards. Town officials say they will not tolerate threatening, bullying, or messages of hate.

“I am concerned and angry that once again statements like this have found their way to Westport homes. As I said two years ago, this kind of ethnic ugliness has no place anywhere, and certainly not in Westport,” said First Selectman James Marpe.

“I have always been proud to speak of Westport as an open and welcoming community. I continue to believe that the vast majority of Westporters practice tolerance, inclusion and everyday civil behavior. Unfortunately, the last few years and months have reminded us that our nation still needs to deal with some serious societal and behavioral issues. We are reminded that Westport is not necessarily immune from these issues,” Marpe said.