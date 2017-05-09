Accidents close part of I-95 north in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Residual delays are beginning to ease out after a portion of Interstate 95 northbound was closed in West Haven due to two multi-vehicle accidents Tuesday morning.

Just after 8:00 a.m., Connecticut State Police reported that the left lane was closed on I-95 northbound between exits 43 and 44 due to two different three-car accidents. There were minor injuries in one of the crashes, but the occupant refused medical attention at the scene.

The Department of Transportation says that the accidents were reported around 8:00 a.m. At one point, delays stretched back for miles from exit 44 in West Haven back to exit 40 in Milford. The crashes were cleared by 9:40 a.m., and delays have begun to ease out.

The cause of the two accidents are unknown at this time. Troopers are beginning their initial investigation.

