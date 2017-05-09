Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old West Haven girl

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl missing from West Haven Tuesday.

Police say 13-year-old Alexis Otero was last seen on Monday at 4 p.m. She is described as a white female who is 5’5″ tall with a medium build. Otero also has black hair with blue highlights.

It is unclear where Otero was last seen.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 203-937-3900 or any of their tip lines or social media venues.