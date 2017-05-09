Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old West Haven girl

By Published: Updated:
Alexis Otero

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl missing from West Haven Tuesday.

Police say 13-year-old Alexis Otero was last seen on Monday at 4 p.m. She is described as a white female who is 5’5″ tall with a medium build. Otero also has black hair with blue highlights.

It is unclear where Otero was last seen.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 203-937-3900 or any of their tip lines or social media venues.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s