An end to Connecticut Lobster?

By Published: Updated:

It’s another busy day of fishing for Bart Mansi, owner of Guilford Lobster Pound.

“We go out, we catch them. We sell them live to the public, and then we also have an outdoor eatery. We do lobster rolls, chowder, hot dog. Real simple.” said Bart Mansi.

Bart owns a beautiful piece of real estate, right on the edge of Long Island Sound. Business has been tough, but a recent decision by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission might make things a lot tougher for the people who earn their living catching Lobsters.

“Between the restrictions and the cost of doing business, it’s just getting to the point where a lot of guys just packed it in.” Bart mentioned.

And the trend may continue as additional restrictions go in effect this summer due to an alleged decline in lobster population in Long Island Sound. The suspected cause, climate change.

Tina Berger, Director of Communications, Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission explained, “There’s a clear recognition that warming water temperatures are playing a big role in the survivability of the species in that area.”

In part of their findings, the Fisheries Commission stated that “since the American Lobster is highly influenced by temperature, climate change is expected to significantly impact the life history and distribution of the species.”

As a result, it will be harder to fish commercially in Connecticut, and the cost of local lobster will likely rise. For some, it won’t be a problem, but for others it could ruin their business.

“I don’t know, you might come down here one day and see condos up and down here…I mean, there’s only so many things we can overcome.” said Mansi.

The changes are expected to be set in stone during the month of August.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s