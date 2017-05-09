Bridgeport fugitive accused of assaulting State Troopers now under arrest

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport man accused of assaulting two Connecticut State Troopers during a traffic stop on I-95 last month, is now under arrest.

According to the United States Marshal for the District of Connecticut, Robert Bowens of Bridgeport, was taken into custody Tuesday morning and is now in State Police custody.

On April 22nd, State Police say they stopped Bowens near Exit 28 on I-95, and found a firearm in his possession. During the stop, Bowens attacked two State Troopers and managed to flee the area. Bowens now faces a number of charges, and is being held on $500,000 bond.