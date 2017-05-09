Choosing the right camp for your little camper

NEW HAVEN, Conn.– It might be in the blood, the Ramirez men love camping.

“I want to go. I want to go,” said Bruce Ramirez through laughter. “I want to go for a whole week. It’s a week long and it’s something they’ll have a memory of.”

Ramirez is talking about the Boy Scouts of America’s Camp Sequassen. His 15-year-old son Joshua heads to New Hartford every summer and every time they check out the duds.

“We always drop him off and we go and make sure that the sleeping area is all set for him,” said Bruce.

That’s something the Connecticut Better Business Bureau recommends too. The more research the better. They say visit the camp. Check out the amenities. the pool, lake, and play areas, and where your child will eat. When it comes to the counselors, look at the camper to counselor ratio. The more counselors the better. Plus, if they come back every year. That’s a good sign.

“We’ve got to give the same attention to selecting a summer camp as we do in selecting a daycare center. We’re putting our children, our most precious possessions in the hand of other people,” said CT BBB’s Howard Schwartz. Schwartz says overnight camps can range from $300 to $2,000 a week. So, make sure there aren’t extra fees and look for scholarships like Camp Sequassen offers.

“They also offer camperships. So they make sure no boy is left out for a financial reason,” said Bruce.

Ramirez says it’s the right price for them and more importantly the right fit for his son.

“Later on in life they’ll look back on it and just be thankful that they were able to go,” said Bruce.

That’s what any parent wants for their kids. Lifelong memories after a week of fun and safe summer camp.