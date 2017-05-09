New Haven Judicial District Courthouse Evacuated

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The New Haven Judicial District Courthouse has been evacuated after a bomb threat was phoned in Tuesday morning.

Attorney Tara Knight and officials at the New Haven County Clerk’s Office tell News 8 that the New Haven Judicial District Courthouse, located at 235 Church Street, was evacuated around 11:00 a.m.

Connecticut State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Kelly Grant said that the evacuation was triggered by a bomb threat that was phoned in. News 8 received a photo via Report-It of people leaving the courthouse in downtown New Haven.

The scene is still active. It is unclear when people will be allowed back inside the building.

We are working to gather more information at this time. Check back for more updates.