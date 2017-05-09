Cruisin’ Connecticut – Mother’s Day Delight at Gusto Trattoria in Milford

By Published:
gusto trattoria milford ct

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) —  This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Milford, home of gusto Trattoria, celebrating 24 years of Italian cuisine.

Executive Chef, Riccardo Mavuli from Sardinia, Italy has been bringing his family recipes to the people of the Nutmeg State since 1993.

He visits his 95-year-old Mother back in Italy twice a year, and typically comes back to the States with a new, authentic dish.

But for Mother’s Day, the restaurant is serving up some delicious specials. Some of the favorites include: antipasto, zuppa di pesce with fresh local seafood, filet mignon with portobello mushroom and lobster meat, and so much more.

Make your Mother’s Day reservation today by calling: 203-876-7464 and visit Gusto at: 255 Boston Post Road, Milford, CT 06460

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

