Delivery driver gets prison for fatally striking pedestrian

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut pizza delivery driver who police say drove from the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian is headed to prison.

The Hartford Courant reports that Isa Uzun was sentenced Monday to two years behind bars. He pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and evading responsibility in the October 2015 death of 41-year-old Maura Holmes in Manchester.

The 43-year-old Uzun, of Bristol, was previously charged with second-degree manslaughter in the crash.

Authorities say Uzun had been delivering pizzas for a local restaurant when he hit the Manchester woman as she was crossing the street. Holmes died at the hospital two weeks later.

Authorities say Uzun drove home after the crash, but later turned himself in at the urging of his wife.

Uzun says he feels deep remorse for Holmes’ death.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

