Do-it-yourself Mother’s Day gift ideas

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Mother’s Day is this weekend and we are continuing our week of ideas to help you show the lady in your life just how much you care. News 8 is stretching your dollar with some homemade ideas that can get the kids involved! Homemade gifts are great, they not only cost less, but it shows mom you took the time to make something special just for her. Nothing says I love you or Happy Mother’s Day quite like a homemade gift. It’s why all this week Michael’s is hosting workshops to help get your kids creative juices flowing.

“We have a sand art event coming up on Wednesday so they can make a piece of art to go in a picture for mom. We also have a wall art event on Thursday. On Friday, we’re doing a hand print and on Saturday we have a family event where we’ll take a picture of them and put it in the frame,” said Jessica Nelson, Michael’s North Haven.

From do-it-yourself coaster to tumblers or maybe a wreath, there are all kinds of crafty items mom can really put to use and enjoy! Here’s another creative idea, you can make mom her own stepping stone. She can either put it in the garden, perfect for Spring, or she can get a stand and put it on display in the house. Another idea is to pick up an activity you can do with mom.

“We know moms always want to spend time with us and sometimes we’re just too busy. It’s a way to kind of have a family event,” Nelson said.

Maybe she likes wall art, you can make your own. Or something with pictures.

“It’s definitely a great way to save money, doing your own craft. You’re not spending it on designer stuff for mom, and it’s more personal, it’s got you in it. Not only that, it’s made for her. You can make it specifically. Anyone can make anything and sometimes the imperfections are what make it perfect,” Nelson said.

Whatever you decide to do, it’s the thought and time put into a homemade gift that shows her you care. The classes this week start at 6:30 at night. You should call the store near you to see if they’re participating and if their schedule is different.