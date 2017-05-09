‘Good Morning America’ 2017 Summer Concert Series Lineup

(WTNH) — Looking for a fun day trip this summer? ‘Good Morning America’ has announced its 8th annual Summer Concert Series calendar! Performances from the hottest musical acts will happen every Friday at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park from 7am to 9am.

These shows are free to attend on a first-come-first-serve basis, so plan ahead and take Metro North to Grand Central Station.

Interested in going? Here’s what you need to know:

1. Check the Metro North timetables to take the train to Grand Central Station

2. From Grand Central Station, you can take the N or R train uptown to 59th and 5th or the B or C train to Central Park West and 72nd Street

3. Arrive at Rumsey Playfield via the 72nd Street entrance on 5th Avenue at 6am. This is the time that the park opens to the public

Concert Schedule:

May 19 – Green Day (#GreenDayOnGMA)

May 26 – Florida Georgia Line & Nelly (#FGLonGMA and #NellyOnGMA)

June 2 – Fifth Harmony (#FifthHarmonyOnGMA)

June 9 – The Chainsmokers* (#ChainsmokersOnGMA)

June 16 – The Lumineers (#LumineersOnGMA)

June 23 – Little Big Town (#LittleBigTownOnGMA)

June 30 – Bebe Rexha*(#BebeOnGMA)

July 7 – Big Sean (#BigSeanOnGMA)

July 14 – Lady Antebellum (#LadyAOnGMA)

July 21 – Zedd featuring Alessia Cara (#ZeddOnGMA and #AlessiaOnGMA)

July 28 – Imagine Dragons (#ImagineDragonsOnGMA)

August 4 – Linkin Park (#LinkinParkOnGMA)

August 11 – Bleachers (#BleachersOnGMA)

August 18 – Eric Church (#EricChurchOnGMA)

August 25 – Paramore (#ParamoreOnGMA)

September 1 – Jason Derulo (#DeruloOnGMA)

Date TBD – Dierks Bentley*

*The Chainsmokers concert (6/9) will require tickets in advance for entry. Tickets will be available closer to the performance date and fans should check back for more information on how to obtain free tickets.

*The Bebe Rexha concert (6/30) will be held in the Times Square studio.

*The Dierks Bentley concert info will be announced at a later date.