In the Bender Kitchen: Gusto Trattoria Mother’s Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Mother’s Day is Sunday May 14th, bring your mother to Gusto Trattoria on the post road in Milford for a Mother’s Day she will not forget!

Pan Roasted Salmon

Ingredients:

Salmon

Mushrooms

Shallots

Butter

Prosecco

Sage

Crème

Garlic

Potatoes

Arugala

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Cook potatoes in water

Roast the garlic separately

Squeeze the roasted garlic and mix together with cooked potatoes and butter, salt and pepper and mix

Saute mushrooms with shallots, a little butter, prosecco and sage crème sauce

With a saute pan, saute the salmon and put aside

Put the garlic mashed potates down, put the salmon on top and the crème sauce on top of the salmon and arugula cover it all

Buon Appetit!

For more information visit www.gustotrattoria.com

