In the Bender Kitchen: Gusto Trattoria Mother’s Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Mother’s Day is Sunday May 14th, bring your mother to Gusto Trattoria on the post road in Milford for a Mother’s Day she will not forget!
Pan Roasted Salmon
Ingredients:
Salmon
Mushrooms
Shallots
Butter
Prosecco
Sage
Crème
Garlic
Potatoes
Arugala
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
Cook potatoes in water
Roast the garlic separately
Squeeze the roasted garlic and mix together with cooked potatoes and butter, salt and pepper and mix
Saute mushrooms with shallots, a little butter, prosecco and sage crème sauce
With a saute pan, saute the salmon and put aside
Put the garlic mashed potates down, put the salmon on top and the crème sauce on top of the salmon and arugula cover it all
Buon Appetit!
For more information visit www.gustotrattoria.com