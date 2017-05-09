In the Bender Kitchen: Olde Mistick Village/Franklin’s General Store

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Serving Mystic since 1985, and open year round, 7 days a week Franklin’s General Store is the perfect place to get your fudge along with many other things.

They are the largest fudge store in New England. Making fudge fresh daily, with 36 flavors year round and 32,000 lbs.

Franklin’s also offers hundreds of jams & preserves, baking mixes, pickles, syrups, spices and more. They even have toys, puzzles & games, apparel, books, drink-ware, cards, prints & signs, Souvenirs, and more.

For more information head over to franklinsgeneralstore.com

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s