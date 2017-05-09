Increasing odds of another soaker this weekend

It’s still early in the week, but many of us are already looking forward to the second weekend of May. It’s that time of the year when youth sports, gardening, golf, boating, and, not least of all, Mother’s Day are at the forefront of our weekend plans. Unfortunately, the weather may not be conducive to many outdoor activities this weekend. A slow-moving storm system could bring soaking rain Saturday into Sunday, with showers lingering into early next week.

At this point, it looks like a storm will develop off the Mid-Atlantic coast and slowly drift northeast for a few days. We’re projecting the heaviest rain for Saturday afternoon and night, with showers hanging around Sunday into Monday. The timing and intensity of the rain may shift since it’s still 4-5 days away. A gusty northeast breeze will make it raw on Saturday, with temps stuck in the 40s to low 50s. If the storm gets far enough north on Sunday, then the temperature will reach the mid 50s.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, do not cancel them just yet. However, it’s time to come up with a back-up plan. New information is constantly coming into the Storm Team 8 weather center, and we’ll continue to update this important forecast. See the graphics below for some technical thoughts on the potential storm.