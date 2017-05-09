Judge agrees to toss Hernandez murder conviction

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — The Latest on defense attorneys efforts to erase Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction following his death (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A Massachusetts judge has agreed to erase Aaron Hernandez‘s conviction in a 2013 murder because he died before his appeal could be heard.

Judge Susan Garsh ruled Tuesday that a legal doctrine that calls for vacating convictions when a defendant dies before an appeal can be heard was binding precedent. She said she was compelled to follow it.

The former New England Patriots tight end hanged himself in his prison cell last month while serving a life sentence in the killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

Prosecutors argued that dismissing his murder conviction would reward Hernandez’s decision to take his own life.

A judge is set to hear arguments in a push by lawyers for former NFL star Aaron Hernandez to erase his conviction in a 2013 murder.

The former New England Patriots tight end hanged himself in his prison cell April 19 while serving a life sentence in the killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. His suicide came just five days after he was acquitted in a double slaying in 2012.

Hernandez’s appellate attorneys have made their request under a long-standing legal principle holding that when defendants die before their direct appeal is decided, their convictions are vacated.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing his murder conviction would reward his decision to take his own life.

The judge who presided at Hernandez’s trial in Lloyd’s killing has scheduled a hearing Tuesday.

