NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Today is National Concert Day. Live Nation is offering $20 tickets to dozens of events coming to Xfinity Theatre in Hartford and Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford.

Shows include, Luke Bryan, OneRepublic, Zac Brown Band, John Mayer, Matchbox Twenty, Dierks Bentley, Kids Bop Kids, Sam Hunt, Straight No Chaser, R. Kelly and many more.

For more information head over to livenation.com or oakdale.com