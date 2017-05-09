Man found dead in vehicle in North Haven parking lot

Published: Updated:

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–North Haven police found a man dead inside a vehicle in a parking lot near the Home Depot on Universal Drive.

Police said they received a call about an unresponsive male in his truck a little after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Once on scene, officers discovered the man was deceased.

Officers have blocked off a large section of the parking lot. At this time they said there were no signs of trauma, but detectives and the medical examiner were called out to investigate the cause of death.

The identity of the man has not been released yet, as police are trying to notify next of kin.

