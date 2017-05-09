Man who stole $500K in cigarettes from warehouse gets prison

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A New Jersey man convicted of breaking into a Connecticut warehouse and stealing more than 8,000 cartons of cigarettes worth about $500,000 is headed to federal prison.

Federal authorities say 52-year-old Andrew Oreckinto, of Matawan (MA’-tuh-wahn), New Jersey, was sentenced Monday to four years behind bars. He was convicted in February of theft from an interstate shipment.

Prosecutors say surveillance cameras recorded Oreckinto breaking into New Britain Candy in Wethersfield, Connecticut, in March 2011. A glue-like substance was used to disable door locks. Wires to an outside surveillance camera and a phone line were also cut.

Authorities linked Oreckinto to the theft by analyzing his call history.

Oreckinto’s public defender didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Oreckinto is serving prison time in New Jersey for an unrelated theft.

