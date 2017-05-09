Multiple fire crews respond to boat fire in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Fire Crews from Stratford, Sikorsky Aircraft, and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) responded to a boat fire adjacent to the Sikorsky property day with reports of 200 gallons of gasoline on board.

Stratford Fire Department, Sikorsky Aircraft Fire Department and State Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police responded to the call at 1:10 p.m.

The 33ft 2007 Formula was being operated by Thomas White, an employee of Beacon Point Marina, when the vessel caught fire.

White reportedly was giving the boat a “sea trial” when the flames sparked for an unknown reason. Sikorsky Aircraft Fire Dept. was able to rescue White from the vessel without any reported injuries.

The bulk of the 200 gallons of fuel on board was consumed by the fire.

The boat was removed by a salvage company. DEEP’s Emergency Response Unit (ERU) is working with that salvage company to ensure the fuel, if any remains, is handled appropriately.

State EnCon Police continue to investigate the cause of that fire.