Multiple fire crews respond to boat fire in Stratford

By Published: Updated:
(Photo: Facebook / Stratford Professional Firefighters)

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Fire Crews from Stratford, Sikorsky Aircraft, and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) responded to a boat fire adjacent to the Sikorsky property day with reports of 200 gallons of gasoline on board.

Stratford Fire Department, Sikorsky Aircraft Fire Department and State Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police responded to the call at 1:10 p.m.

2017 05 09 stratford boat fire 4 Multiple fire crews respond to boat fire in Stratford
(Photo: Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection)

The 33ft 2007 Formula was being operated by Thomas White, an employee of Beacon Point Marina, when the vessel caught fire.

White reportedly was giving the boat a “sea trial” when the flames sparked for an unknown reason. Sikorsky Aircraft Fire Dept. was able to rescue White from the vessel without any reported injuries.

2017 05 09 stratford boat fire 3 Multiple fire crews respond to boat fire in Stratford
(Photo: Facebook / Stratford Professional Firefighters)

The bulk of the 200 gallons of fuel on board was consumed by the fire.

The boat was removed by a salvage company.  DEEP’s Emergency Response Unit (ERU) is working with that salvage company to ensure the fuel, if any remains, is handled appropriately.

2017 05 09 stratford boat fire 1 Multiple fire crews respond to boat fire in Stratford
(Photo: Facebook / Stratford Professional Firefighters)

State EnCon Police continue to investigate the cause of that fire.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s