NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Board of Alders will hold a public hearing to discuss a lower speed limit to certain areas of the city.

The Board is looking to lower the speed limit to 20 miles per hour in the city’s dense residential neighborhoods.

The forum will begin at 7:00 p.m. on the second floor of 165 Church Street in New Haven.