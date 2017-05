NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Norwalk Fire Department is investigating a house fire at 15 Richlee Road.

It happened late Monday night. Officials say there were eight people in the house at the time and they all got out.

One of them, a man in his sixties, was taken to Norwalk Hospital for smoke inhalation. Fire officials say he went back to search for his dog. The dog did get out okay.

Fire officials say the fire was contained to the garage.