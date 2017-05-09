Norwich man arrested in drug bust

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)- Norwich police have arrested a 25-year-old Norwich man on multiple narcotics related charges after a traffic stop on Monday afternoon.

Frankie X Ramirez was taken into custody for having an outstanding warrant for the sale of narcotics.

Police searched his apartment on Hamilton Avenue, based on information they gained during the arrest. At the residence, police found marijuana, more than $12,000 in cash, drug packaging materials and a handgun that had its serial number scratched off.

Ramirez faces charges that include possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a firearm and risk of injury to a minor among other counts. Ramirez is scheduled to be arraigned at Norwich Superior Court on Tuesday.