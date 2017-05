(WTNH)–Norwich police and the FBI are on the hunt for a fugitive and are seeking the public’s help in finding him.

They’re looking for 21-year-old Javon A. Morse of Norwich. He is wanted on federal narcotics trafficking charges stemming from a drug investigation from the southern portion of the United States and into the Norwich area.

Anyone with information on Morse’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Norwich Police Department, or to call their anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561.