Oreo debuts new flavor, offers $500K for next cookie flavor

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For chocolate fans and Oreo lovers, if you have an idea for a new flavor, you could enter a contest and win $500K.

According to USA Today, for those who think original Oreos are too boring, Nabisco has announced the chocolate sandwich cookie’s newest flavor: the Firework Oreo.

Cosmopolitan magazine describes it as “an Oreo with Pop Rocks in the creme.” It’s not the real Pop Rocks carbonated candy that baby boomers grew up with — Pop Rocks were invented in 1956 — but red and blue sprinkles that the packaging describes as a popping candy.

“As it turns out, much like actual fireworks, they’re relatively enjoyable and kind of fun for while,” writer Adam Campbell-Schmitt wrote. “The Firework Oreos are basically your classic cream-filled cookie. There’s no real taste difference, just a slight gritty texture from the popping candies in the frosting although not as grainy as the sugar-laced Peeps Oreos from this Easter.”

Officials at the subsidiary of Mondelez International (MDLZ) also are taking a page from Lay’s succession of Do Us a Flavor contests for limited-edition potato chips, announcing a $500,000 prize for its next Oreo flavor. The Oreo contest runs through July 14.

They’ll be taking submissions through Twitter and Instagram using #MyOreoCreation and #Contest hashtags.

Some people couldn’t wait to get started, you can view them here.