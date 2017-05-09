Pharmaceutical company to bring jobs to Connecticut

By Published:

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)–An Arkansas-based pharmaceutical company is planning on opening a manufacturing facility in Windsor that will create 361 new jobs.

Governor Dannel Malloy announced today that SCA Pharmaceuticals will lease a facility at 755 Rainbow Road in Windsor for its 90,000 square-foot manufacturing facility. The new jobs will be created over the next four years.

SCA manufactures injectable pharmaceuticals in ready-to-administer dosages for use at hospitals and healthcare facilities.   It helps the hospitals and healthcare facilities increase efficiency and reduce costs and at the same time improve patient care.

