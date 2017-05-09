Police arrest man for burglarizing rapper 50 Cent’s home in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say they have arrested a man on burglary charges after he allegedly forced his way into rapper 50 Cent’s mansion in Farmington on Tuesday.

On site security was alerted to an entry alarm, and upon investigating an unknown person was seen on the property, according to police. At 12:21 p.m. Farmington Police were dispatched to 50 Popular Hill Drive for the report of a burglary in process.

When officers arrived they located a lone suspect on the property and they determined that he forced his way into the residence. Farmington officers searched the premises with a K-9 and found no one else at the location. Police say nothing appeared to be stolen.

Police arrested Elwin Joyce of Windsor. He was charged with burglary second-degree, criminal trespass second-degree, criminal mischief third-degree, criminal attempt at larceny sixth-degree, and possession of burglary tools.

Joyce is being held on $100,000 bond.