Police find 8 pounds of marijuana in Montville diner

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Police in Montville have arrested the owner of a small diner in town after allegedly finding eight pounds of marijuana inside the business.

Police tell The Day (http://bit.ly/2pqR0EW ) that 39-year-old Melanie Lamperelli, owner of Mel’s Diner, was charged Monday with multiple marijuana possession offenses and second-degree reckless endangerment.

The investigation started March 30 after a neighbor called police to report an open door at the eatery and responding officers found some marijuana. The department obtained a search warrant and found more marijuana stored in mason jars and lasagna trays.

Lamperelli told police the marijuana was for personal use and she was not selling it. She said she smokes marijuana for unspecified medical issues.

Health officials inspected the restaurant and allowed it to stay open.