Rabbi accused of raping student ordered to testify at trial

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut rabbi has been ordered to testify at a civil trial on allegations he repeatedly sexually assaulted a teenage boy.

Jury selection for Rabbi Daniel Greer‘s trial in federal court in Hartford is scheduled to start Wednesday.

The 76-year-old Greer remains principal at the Yeshiva of New Haven school. A former student at the Jewish boarding school is suing Greer and the school on allegations of sexual assault, infliction of emotional distress and other claims. The student attended the school from 2001 to 2005.

Greer denies the allegations and has not been criminally charged. New Haven police are investigating.

Greer invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during a deposition in the lawsuit. A judge recently rejected his request to not have to testify at the trial.

