Slowly Improving Weather Through Tomorrow

This current weather pattern is not in a hurry to move on. There will be some slight improvements Wednesday and Thursday Afternoons. Here are the headlines we are watching-

Frost again tonight-daybreak Wednesday

A slight warming trend tomorrow and Thursday

Heavy rain could ruin the coming weekend outdoor activities-sorry Moms

As the sky clears a bit more tonight, I am expecting more widespread 30s with a frost risk once again! Bring your plants inside this evening before you go to bed!

The atmosphere warms a little more tomorrow and we should experience some lower 60s for the afternoon with a repeat performance on Thursday too!

All eyes are on a developing storm for this weekend. Low pressure will develop to our southwest and move just to the south of New England through Sunday morning. If this track holds, we are in for quite a soaker again! 1″ to 3″ of rain would fall based on current thinking.

For those of you looking for warm weather, early June still looks hot with long range data painting a strong ridge over the Northeast!