NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A spelling slip up at North Branford High School has the Superintendent laughing things off.

A sign, posted outside the school alerts drivers of the school’s “enterance.” The only problem is the extra e, you see, the word is actually spelled- ENTRANCE.

The mistake was pointed out on the radio this morning, on Chaz & AJ in the morning on WPLR. A picture posted on social media started making the rounds. The comedic duo called out Superintendent Scott Schoonmaker, who’s been trying to laugh it off ever since.

“When you get that phone call you never know what to expect,” Schoonmaker told our News 8 cameras this afternoon. “This certainly was a curve ball, and one that, you know, you can’t make up.”

Schoonmaker says an outside company made the sign, which has been outside the high school since August.

“I’ve probably driven by that sign a thousand times,” said Schoonmaker, “but you’re not paying attention you’re coming and going.”

Schoonmaker says the sign will be donated to WPLR as a fundraiser for a charity event.

