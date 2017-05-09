Tips for finding the perfect summer camp for your child

Related Coverage The Connecticut Better Business Bureau gives tips on picking the perfect Summer camps

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It may not feel like it today but summer is a little more than a month away. So, we’re helping you find the perfect summer camp for your family.

Before your kids slather on the sunscreen and learn those classic campfire songs, the Connecticut Better Business Bureau has some advice.

The biggest thing? Do your research. Visit the camp and look at what the layout is like the amenities, the pool or lake, and any playgrounds. Also investigate where your child will eat and possibly sleep if it’s overnight. And when it comes to the counselors, evaluate the camper to counselor ratio and see if those counselors come back every year. That can be a good sign.

“Remember it’s your children. You want to make sure they’re in the hands of people who are competent and people who have your children’s best interest at heart,” said Howard Schwartz, CT BBB.

Also, if your kids have food allergies or other medical conditions, find out if they have a clinic or trained medical personnel on staff. Camp can be expensive. Overnight camp will run you anywhere from $300 to $2,000 a week. Day camp ranges from $100 to $1,300 a week. So, make sure there are no extra fees for field trips.

You can always hop on the computer too for research. Read reviews online at the Connecticut better Business Bureau.