Undocumented students demand vote to equalize education funding

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Undocumented immigrants will confront the speaker of the Connecticut house.They are expected to deliver thousands of petitions all in support of a bill that would allow undocumented college students to get financial aid.

It should be an interesting sight at the Capitol complex Tuesday afternoon. About a dozen men and women, all undocumented immigrants, all students will show up at the office of Joe Aresimowicz wearing their caps and gowns. They will drop off petitions with thousands of signatures on them.

Representative Aresimowicz is speaker of the house, and it’s his job to decide what gets voted on and when. The petition demands that he bring up house bill 7000 for a vote this week. That bill would make undocumented immigrants eligible for institutional financial aid at Connecticut’s public colleges and universities. So UConn and the other state universities and community colleges would have to come up with procedures and forms for undocumented immigrants to apply for financial aid.

The bill requires the students to also file an affidavit saying they are trying to legalize their immigration status. Any undocumented student at a state school already has to file that affidavit in order to qualify for in-state tuition, so that should not be any problem. The higher education committee has already passed House bill 7000, and the identical senate bill 17.

If passed, the new law would go into effect for the fall semester of 2018. Those students will show up at the speaker’s office in their caps and gowns at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.