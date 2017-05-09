Undocumented students petitioning to able to receive financial aid

By Published:

(WTNH)–Armed with petitions and dressed in their caps and gowns, undocumented students fighting for equal access to financial aid marched right into the state capitol on Tuesday afternoon.

“I am undocumented, I recently graduated from Naugatuck Valley Community College, and I am pursuing a degree in psychology,” said Angelica Idrovo of Naugatuck.

They each had a story of how they were brought to the U.S.

“The undocumented community has been living in fear their whole life. It’s hard to imagine waking up every day and not knowing if you are secure, or if you’re going to go home to your parents to your sisters. So there’s definitely a constant fear,” said Yeni Marcotes of New Haven.

They handed lawmakers a petition with more than 2,000 signatures asking them to put forward a bill to the House floor that would give undocumented students access to financial aid.

“That fear comes with us gaining power gaining strength. That is why we are here, there are so many of us here fighting for educational equity for undocumented students,” Marcotes said.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s