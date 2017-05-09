Undocumented students petitioning to able to receive financial aid

(WTNH)–Armed with petitions and dressed in their caps and gowns, undocumented students fighting for equal access to financial aid marched right into the state capitol on Tuesday afternoon.

“I am undocumented, I recently graduated from Naugatuck Valley Community College, and I am pursuing a degree in psychology,” said Angelica Idrovo of Naugatuck.

They each had a story of how they were brought to the U.S.

“The undocumented community has been living in fear their whole life. It’s hard to imagine waking up every day and not knowing if you are secure, or if you’re going to go home to your parents to your sisters. So there’s definitely a constant fear,” said Yeni Marcotes of New Haven.

They handed lawmakers a petition with more than 2,000 signatures asking them to put forward a bill to the House floor that would give undocumented students access to financial aid.

“That fear comes with us gaining power gaining strength. That is why we are here, there are so many of us here fighting for educational equity for undocumented students,” Marcotes said.